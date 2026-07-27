Another spell of heavy rain predicted in flood-hit South Gujarat on July 30, 31

Heavy rainfall alert has been used for Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur and Narmada on August 1 and the two districts of north Gujarat Banaskantha and Sabarkantha on August 2. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

After the recent spell of rainfall led to floods, the Southern districts of Gujarat are expected to receive another round of heavy rainfall on July 30 and 31, along with central and northern districts on August 1 and 2, respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), districts of South Gujarat, including Narmada, Dang and Tapi, are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on July 30. An orange alert has been issued for these districts on July 30.

Chhota Udepur, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall on July 30, the agency said in its forecast.

An orange alert has been issued for Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari and Valsad on July 31. Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara and Bharuch; Surendranagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Botad are expected to receive heavy rainfall on the same day, the IMD said.