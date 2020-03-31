Gujarat: Source of infection unknown for at least 10 patients, officials suspect community transmission

The six people who died also had co-morbid conditions. The six people who died also had co-morbid conditions.

Even as Gujarat reported the sixth death due to novel coronavirus on Monday— with the highest mortality rate in the country of 8 per cent — health officials in the state are yet to find out how the infection was contracted in at least half of them.

The local administrations also have confirmed that that source of infection for at least 10 persons who were tested positive remain unknown.

The six persons who died due to the infection also had co-morbid conditions including the 46-year old woman in Ahmedabad from the Astodia, who had lung fibrosis with limited lung functionality, and the 47-year-old man from Gomtipur area, who had diabetes.

However, in both the cases, the source of infection is yet to be traced, said Ahmedabad Municipal Corparation Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra.

The source of infection for a 59-year old medical professional in Ahmedabad, who tested positive on March 26, continues to be unknown, said Machra. But authorities suspect that being a medical professional, she may have unknowingly come in contact with an infected person.

In Bhavnagar, the district administration has been unable to ascertain the source of infection for five persons, including a 45-year old woman who had died.

“These cases are most probably cases of community transmission because they don’t have any foreign travel history,” Bhavnagar Municipal Commissioner M A Gandhi said. So far, two persons have died in Bhavnagar due to the infection.

Medical officer of health (MOH) of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Dr R K Sinha, had told this paper that the cases were not from the cluster in which a 70-year-old man died after testing positive for the COVID-19.

Sinha had said that three of the four cases were from a radius of three kilometre from the residence of the 70-year-old man. The fourth one was a little farther.

“Three patients belong to the same community as the 70-year-old man, who was the first in the city to test positive for the virus. The fourth one, however, was frpm another community. Our teams are on the field, but, prima facie there is nothing on record as of now to suggest that the four had come in close contact with the first case in the city. Therefore, we suspect these are cases of community transmission,” Dr Sinha had said.

Machra said that with the rise number of positive cases, they are planning to increase surveillance.

“In the core AMC area, we have identified 1.5 lakh households which require intense screening as they have been deemed as highly sensitive. This include households in densely populated areas, slums or where we are seeing undetected chain of transmission cases or where health resource outreach is limited. Our teams will visit them at least twice a week.”

While the state health department has been categorising seven of the total 23 positive cases in Ahmedabad as “local transmission”, the local authorities said that they have been unable to trace the chain of infection in at least three of the seven cases.

In Rajkot too, where 10 positive cases have been reported as of Monday, the source of infection of a 76-year-old woman and her son remain unestablished.

The woman tested positive on March 24 and her 46-year old son tested positive on March 25.

Sources in Rajkot Municipal Corporation told The Indian Express that they had not been able to ascertain the source of infection for the duo.

A 67-year-old man, who was being treated at the United Green hospital in Surat after showing symptoms of the disease, had tested positive on Monday.

He was running a laundry shop and has no history of foreign tour, Deputy Commissioner of Health and Hospital Dr. Ashish Naik said.

“We are not sure from where he got infected. Till now we have come to know that he was going to mosque regularly. He would also have been infected by some customer at his shop.”

The number of positive cases in Gujarat stand at 73 with nearly 1,400 tested. Meanwhile, the neighbouring Maharashtra has reported 220 confirmed cases with 10 deaths, recording a mortality rate which is half of that of Gujarat. As of Monday, Maharashtra had tested around 4,100 persons.

(With inputs by Kamaal Saiyed from Surat)

