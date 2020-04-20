Source of infection of 23 policemen in state being analysed, says DGP

Since the curfew implementation in areas of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, a total of 113 offences and 128 have been arrested in Ahmedabad (Representational Photo/ Prashant Nadkar) Since the curfew implementation in areas of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, a total of 113 offences and 128 have been arrested in Ahmedabad (Representational Photo/ Prashant Nadkar)

After 23 policemen tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said on Sunday that the source of infection is being analysed.

“Till now, a total of 21 personnel in Ahmedabad, one in Vadodara rural and one attached with Western Railways have tested positive taking the count in state to 23. We are doing analysis of how they got infected and are also doing contact tracing. In some cases, one police personnel who was infected had worked with few of his colleagues on field, in other cases, the infection was carried by one of their family members who had come from outside. We have also identified one common factor that at least 2-3 police personnel’s residence is in Danilimda (a hot spot area) and their houses are being disinfected as of now. Such policemen who got in touch with COVID positive personnel are also being quarantined,”

said Jha.

Jha also said that the state government is providing all help to the police personnel who are front line warriors in the fight against the outbreak of coronavirus.

“We are ensuring that the police personnel on duty during lockdown are being take care of and in order to boost their immunity, we are providing them government approved ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines, powder and Vitamin C tablets along with nutritious food, buttermilk and lemonade. We are also disinfecting police lines quarters and the vehicles involved in duty. Personal protective equipment suits, masks and gloves are also being given to them,” said Jha.

As many as 25 police officers and personnel attached with Gaekwad Haveli police station were quarantined on Saturday night, after they got in touch with Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who tested positive a few days ago.

“One assistant commissioner of police, one police inspector (myself), four police sub-inspectors and 19 constables attached with Gaekwad Haveli police station have been quarantined. None of them have tested positive for COVID,” said S S Parmar, in charge

officer at the Gaekwad Haveli police station.

On Sunday, a head constable with Ranip police station and two Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) constables (all names held), who tested positive for COVID-19, submitted a complaint to the Ahmedabad police stating they have not been given beds in the Civil Hospital’s isolation ward. The complaint surfaced on social media after which senior police officials intervened and three police personnel were shifted to air-conditioned ward of SVP Hospital and were given food.

Reacting to the incidents, Jha said, “We took cognisance of the incident after the complaint letter surfaced on social media and I immediately spoke with the Ahmedabad city police commissioner. All three personnel have been shifted to a proper ward today and they don’t have any complaints now. All police officers, personnel and their family members who if in case get infected, will be given best of treatment and the responsibility has been given to special commissioner Ajay Tomar,” said Jha.

Since the curfew implementation in areas of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, a total of 113 offences and 128 have been arrested in Ahmedabad, 75 offences and 82 arrests in Surat and 25 offences and 29 arrests in Vadodara, according to police.

“If any vehicle is seized by police during lockdown violation, then the fine for two and three wheelers is Rs 500 maximum and for four wheelers its Rs 1000 maximum to get them released from the police stations,” said Jha.

