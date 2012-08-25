Soon,a healthcare scheme for Gujarat BPL families

With elections just months away,the state health department has announced that it will very soon launch Mukhyamantri Amrutum (MA) healthcare scheme for approximately 39 lakh BPL families,offering them benefit packages for seven serious ailments,including cancer.

The scheme,which will provide a package of up to Rs 2 lakh to a five-member Below Poverty Line (BPL) family per year for hospitalisations,will be launched very soon through a Mega Health Camp,according department officials. The department has received and is finalising bids from hospitals for the scheme.

As per the departments plans,the scheme is likely to go several steps further than the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY),a national health insurance scheme for BPL families. Launched in 2008 by the Ministry of Labour and Employment,RSBY provides an insurance cover of up to Rs 30,000 per year for each BPL household of five members.

Unlike RSBY,the MA scheme does not rely on insurance mechanisms and is a benefits scheme. It will cover surgeries like cardiovascular,neurosurgeries,burns,poly-trauma,cancer (malignancies),renal (kidney) and neo-natal (newborn) diseases,according to the departments announcement,signifying it will cover high-end tertiary care.

The scheme benefits BPL families of all the 26 districts,which is expected to be approximately 39 lakh (as per Rural Development and Urban Development Department), it added.

The MA would also provide transportation assistance of up to Rs 3,000 per year,a significantly larger amount compared to the RSBYs Rs 1,000 assistance.

