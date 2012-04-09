Soon,a common travel card for BRTS,AMTS

In another three months,commuters in the city can travel by using a common mobility card in both the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Services(AMTS).

Moving a step further in using technology in public transport system and also trying to make it popular among commuters,Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL) are attempting to make travel through public transport a much convenient experience.

They have devised this system of a single smart card where a commuter can travel in either of the public transports without the hassle of buying separate tickets or smart cards for each.

The agencies are working on synchronisation of this technology for both AMTS and BRTS and experimentation for the common mobility card is in process. It should be implemented in another three months. BRTS already has the smart card readers or console both in buses and in stations. It is to be worked out for the local buses, said AMC Commissioner Guruprasad Mohapatra.

The consoles that will read the common smart cards are to be placed inside AMTS buses. The common smart cards are aimed at encouraging residents to use public transport by doing away with standing in queues for buying tickets. As AMTS buses will be used as feeders for BRTS,the common smart cards are expected to facilitate the commuters.

The fare structure and charges for the common mobility card is yet to be worked out by the authorities. At present,a commuter has to pay Rs 25 for the smart card used for BRTS. Also,the AMC has announced a zero balance smart card for BRTS travel to be implemented soon.

Though going by the existing number of commuters using the smart card,the scheme is expected to face a challenge in gaining popularity among the residents.

As out of around 1.30 lakh passengers using the BRTS on daily basis,only 20,000 are using the smart cards. Merely 1,000 use tokens and remaining 1.09 lakh still use paper tickets.

