In Ahmedabad, several detained as police crack down on protests in support of Wangchuk

policemen detain protesters in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and calling for the resignation of the education minister, in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)

Several people who had come out in a show of support for activist Sonam Wangchuk were detained from two protest sites in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The police action came on a day when the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters marched towards Parliament and the crackdown on them in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Police here came down strongly on the protests, detaining people still walking to the protest sites and sending them to several police stations.

The two protests in Ahmedabad took place at Ellisbridge, located in the city’s west, and Sarangpur in the east.

Activists involved in the Ellisbridge protest said, “About 100 people gathered around Law Garden and were moving towards Happy Street, where the protest was going to be held. Police were present at the location from 8.30 am. After a point, they started detaining people in vans and jeeps. Some of the detainees were left at a distance, and some were taken to police stations in Sarkhej, Vejalpur, Paldi, and Sarkhej. While some were released soon after, many are still in detention.”