Seven young athletes gear up for epic swim; to cover 150 km of open sea in 10 days

Written by Nishant Bal
On Saturday, just after sunrise, seven young swimmers and kayakers will dive into the Arabian Sea at Somnath. Over the next ten days, they plan to cover 150 kilometres along Gujarat’s coast — from the Somnath Mahadev Temple to Simor Beach in Delwada.
For 19-year-old Vanessa Shukla, the distance is only part of the story.
“It’s an endurance test. It’s not about speed,” she says.
Vanessa has been swimming for 12 years. She began in a pool at the age of seven, eventually transitioning to swimming in open water and seas. The difference, she says, is psychological.
“Most of the time it’s just us with the water. The sea is an open space. We don’t know what’s beneath us or what’s coming ahead,” she says. “We may feel like giving up but we have to overcome that.”
The expedition is organised by the Rajkot District Swimming Association (RDSA) as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv – 2026. It will move along coastal stretches including Sutrapada, Mul Dwarka, Sikotar Mata Temple Beach, Velan Lighthouse and Ghoghla, before concluding on March 2.
Each day, the swimmers are expected to spend hours in shifting currents, covering 15 to 20 km.
For 14-year-old Parthiv Meghani, who has been swimming for five years, the preparation has meant routine and repetition. “We swim 7-8 km every day. On weekends, we swim 15 to 20 km for two to three days,” he says.
But he speaks as much about discipline as distance. “The aim is to create awareness among the youth to get off their phones and accomplish more by immersing themselves in sports,” he says, describing what he hopes the expedition signals.
Divyam Chotaliya, also 14, has completed a 10-km open water swim in Porbandar. For him, the sea is unpredictable in a way that no pool can simulate.
“Sometimes the weather is not supportive. The waves that come on our face are very difficult for swimming,” he says.
He believes the journey is also about drawing attention to a coastline that remains rather overlooked. “Gujarat has a 1,000-km coastline. Apart from Diu, there are many beaches with tourism potential,” Divyam says. “If tourism increases, fishermen can gain additional employment opportunities,” he added.
Open water carries its own risks. Vanessa remembers swimming through a school of jellyfish during a competition in Porbandar. Once, she encountered a Portuguese man-of-war. “It was the most deadly experience of my life because its sting burns a lot,” she says.
Before entering the water, swimmers apply SPF sunscreen, swimming oil and shark-repellent powder — precautions for long hours in salt water.
Four kayakers will travel alongside the swimmers throughout the route, maintaining formation and providing supplies. “We will have three kayaks alongside us,” Divyam explains. “If we need water, energy bars, or energy drinks, we take them directly from the kayaks instead of going near the larger support boat, because the engine creates strong waves and resistance.”
Training has required adaptation. Rajkot has no sea access. Most weekdays are spent in swimming pools.
“We train in our swimming pool with resistance bands,” says Aryan Joshi, 20, who has competed at the national level in pool swimming and water polo. He previously completed a 10-km open water swim at the national level and taken part in a similar expedition in 2022.
For Vedant Joshi, 18, who will be kayaking, preparation has centred on physical endurance. “Kayaking depends mainly on upper body strength,” he says. “So my physical preparation has focused on upper body endurance.” Weekend sessions in Porbandar and Diu help the team adjust to sea conditions.
Siddhraj Solanki, 19, says planning has been meticulous. “We have experts who study sea conditions and tidal patterns and guide us accordingly,” he says. Three support boats will accompany the team, and the Indian Lifesaving and Lifesaving Sports Federation is collaborating on safety arrangements. “So the safety measures are thorough,” he adds.
For Jinal Pitroda, 19, who has previously completed a 30-km swim from Somnath to Veraval, the expedition is a continuation of long-distance open water racing. “Recently I did two competitions — 15 km open water and then Khelo India 10 km and 5 km. So my long-distance is very good,” she says.
Alongside the sporting challenge, the expedition will include underwater sea-cleaning drives by scuba diver Ankita Savaliya, cancer awareness activities by Cancer Care Foundation Rajkot in villages along the route, and lifesaving and beach safety programmes at selected coastal locations.
Between them, the seven participants have logged national-level competitions, prior sea expeditions and open-water swims ranging from 10 to 30 kilometres.
Now, the task is continuity. The aim is to extend that experience across 150 kilometres of coastline over ten days, beginning February 21.
(Nishant Bal is an intern at the Ahmedabad office of The Indian Express)
