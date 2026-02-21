Seven young athletes gear up for epic swim; to cover 150 km of open sea in 10 days

Each day, the swimmers are expected to spend hours in shifting currents, covering 15 to 20 km. (Express Photo)

Written by Nishant Bal

On Saturday, just after sunrise, seven young swimmers and kayakers will dive into the Arabian Sea at Somnath. Over the next ten days, they plan to cover 150 kilometres along Gujarat’s coast — from the Somnath Mahadev Temple to Simor Beach in Delwada.

For 19-year-old Vanessa Shukla, the distance is only part of the story.

“It’s an endurance test. It’s not about speed,” she says.

Vanessa has been swimming for 12 years. She began in a pool at the age of seven, eventually transitioning to swimming in open water and seas. The difference, she says, is psychological.

“Most of the time it’s just us with the water. The sea is an open space. We don’t know what’s beneath us or what’s coming ahead,” she says. “We may feel like giving up but we have to overcome that.”