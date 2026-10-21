Somnath non-veg ban: State cites Rishikesh, Haridwar, Tirumala, Amritsar in High Court

Can the religious character of a pilgrimage town justify restrictions on what restaurants sell near its roads? The Gujarat High Court is examining that question in a petition filed by six Somnath restaurant owners challenging the blanket ban imposed by the state on the sale of non-vegetarian food in the 500-meter periphery of the Somnath temple.

On Wednesday, the State defended the ban, citing judicial rulings concerning pilgrimage centres including Rishikesh, Haridwar, Amritsar and Mathura-Vrindavan, and argued that a town visited by 1.2 crore devotees in less than a year cannot be treated as an ordinary commercial centre.

Government Pleader G H Virk submitted before the single-judge bench of Justice Nisha M Thakore that the restrictions were intended to preserve the character of the pilgrimage routes and ensure that devotees could move along them without inconvenience.

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Virk stated that the state affidavit submits that the curb does not prevent the restaurants from operating or requiring them to shut down as “they could continue serving vegetarian food”.

“The State is neither unreasonable nor disproportionate in saying that, when devotees use these routes for pilgrimage and padyatra, non-vegetarian food should not be sold along the main roads. At the same time, the State does not say that vegetarian food should not be sold,” Virk submitted.

The State’s affidavit recorded approximately 1.16 crore visits to Somnath between January and September 2026. During the hearing, Virk put the number at around 1.2 crore and said the petitioners had not disputed it. He also pointed to Somnath’s place as the “first of the 12 Jyotirlingas” and the presence of other religious sites in the surrounding area, arguing that pilgrims “frequently visit, several of them during the same trip.”

Virk cited restrictions and court rulings concerning other religious centres to support the State’s position. These included cases involving restrictions on eggs in Rishikesh, measures in Amritsar and holy cities in Punjab, and the designation of 22 wards in Mathura-Vrindavan as a holy pilgrimage area. He also referred to arrangements associated with Ayodhya, Tirupati-Tirumala, Vaishno Devi and Sammed Shikharji.

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Earlier notifications

The State’s case rests in part on a series of notifications issued over two decades. A 2006 notification restricted the sale and storage of eggs, meat and fish within 500 metres of Somnath temple and along the road connecting the temple with the bus stand. Virk said that notification remained in force and had not been challenged.

A 2018 measure by the Veraval-Patan Joint Municipality sought to establish a vegetarian zone along specified main roads. Three of the present petitioners had challenged that measure, but the High Court had not granted interim relief and the case is pending, Virk said. A 2019 notification extended restrictions to additional roads. The State issued a fresh notification in July 2026 and finalised it in August, replacing the 2019 notification while maintaining that the earlier measures of 2006 and 2018 remained in force.

The 2026 notification identifies several routes, including stretches connecting Bhalka Temple, Bhidiya Circle, Shankh Circle, Safari Circle, Geeta Mandir and Hamirji Circle, along with areas within a 500-metre radius. The precise reach of the earlier notifications and the extent to which the current restrictions affect the petitioners’ establishments form the crux of the current case before the HC.

‘Nothing can be above the law’

Appearing for the restaurant owners, advocate A L Mansuri argued that the State had stretched its powers under the Gujarat Police Act beyond what the law permits. Mansuri submitted that Section 33(1)(w) of the Act concerns the licensing and control of places of “public amusement and entertainment” or “places of assembly”, and the regulation of their entrances and exits. “Restaurants do not automatically fall within those categories merely because people gather there,” he submitted, adding that the “religious virtue” of the place was not disputed.

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“Anything can be… but nothing can be above the law,” Mansuri orally submitted, contending that the restrictions suffered from a “legal infirmity”.

The religious significance of Somnath, he argued, could not exempt the government from complying with the statute under which it had acted. In his submissions, Mansuri also disputed the State’s account of the earlier notifications. He submitted that the 2018 measure referred to the main road between St Mary’s School and Kajli Market Yard, with Somnath temple at the centre, but did not expressly set out the 500-metre peripheral restriction in the manner now claimed by the State. He maintained that the petitioners’ establishments were not covered by the 2018 notification and had not been affected by the 2019 measure, which was why they had not challenged it.

The petitioners said that the 2026 notification enlarged the restricted area by adding three routes without a sufficient new basis for doing so. Mansuri questioned the State’s reliance on objections to non-vegetarian food sales, arguing that no individual objections from local residents had been placed on record. He referred to signatures collected from passers-by, customers and residents who had expressed no objection to the restaurants continuing to operate.

The petitioners also pointed to what they described as inconsistent enforcement. Mansuri referred to a fishery harbour near Bhalka Tirth Temple, where fish is stored close to one of the notified roads, as well as fishery industries and an industrial hub in the vicinity. “If those activities could continue despite odour and waste concerns — which is more than what a restaurant generates, why restaurants selling non-vegetarian food were being singled out,” he submitted.

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The petitioners also stated that they had been operating for more than two decades and serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Mansuri also submitted that the State had produced “no evidence of clashes or other incidents caused by their sale of non-vegetarian food”. The restrictions, he submitted, threatened the owners’ livelihoods and the jobs of hundreds of employees. “If the government expected businesses to relocate, he asked, what provision had been made for their rehabilitation?” he sought to know.

Virk, meanwhile, argued that the restrictions were narrowly drawn and intended to address the particular conditions around a major pilgrimage centre, rather than impose a town-wide prohibition. The state also submitted photographs in support of its concerns about non-vegetarian food being prepared along roads used by pilgrims.