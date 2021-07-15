Gujarat: Solanki, wife issue notices against each other in local newspapers

On Tuesday, Solanki first issued a notice in local newspapers, announcing that he has broken ties with his wife Reshma, and warned people that they should be careful in dealing with her as she could use his name to have her way. (File photo)

senior Congress leader and former union minister Bharatsinh Solanki has issued a notice via a Gujarati newspaper claiming that he has broken ties with his wife and warned people that they should be careful in dealing with her.

Meanwhile, his wife Reshma Patel has sought restitution of conjugal rights, citing that she nursed him when he tested positive for Covid19 in July last year.

On Tuesday, Solanki first issued a notice in local newspapers, announcing that he has broken ties with his wife Reshma, and warned people that they should be careful in dealing with her as she could use his name to have her way. In a public notice issued through his advocate KP Tapodhan, Solanki said that his wife has been behaving “erratically”.

On Wednesday, Patel also issued a similar notice in newspapers, replying to Solanki’s allegations through her advocate Nikhil Joshi and cited that she had taken care of him during his struggle with Covid19 in July last year. Patel stated that she “served and nursed him like a wife” but he ill-treated her immediately after he recovered.

“He abused my client and demanded a divorce. He used his political clout and power to pressurize my client to consent to divorce but my client was and is willing to live with him like a ‘good’ wife,” the advocate said in the notice.

Solanki was unavailable for comment. Gujarat Congress Spokesperson Manish Doshi said the matter was “extremely private” and the party “does not wish to interfere” in it.