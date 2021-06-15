Solanki meets NCP state chief Jayant Patel Bosky

Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls in Gujarat, the Congress has started work to strengthen the party base and explore possible coalitions even as the grand old party is facing a leadership crisis at the state level.

Three Gujarat Congress MLAs from the minority community met Imran Pratapgarhi, newly appointed Congress minority department chairperson, in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the party’s roadmap ahead of the 2022 polls in Gujarat.

According to sources, the meeting between legislators Imran Khedawala, Gyasuddin Shaikh and Javed Pirzada with Pratapgarhi also focused on the entry of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Gujarat in the local body polls of 2021 and the challenge it could pose to Congress in the 2022 assembly elections.

“We met Imran Pratapgarhi to congratulate him on his appointment to as Congress minority department chairperson. Pratapgarhi is a popular figure and he will visit Gujarat in the coming days as part of our effort to strengthen the party’s voter base,” said Khedawala.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jayant Patel Bosky on Tuesday, triggering speculations of a possible coalition between the parties ahead of the polls.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Solanki said, “Ideologies of the Congress and NCP are the same, which is serving the people. It is also a secular party like us. In coming times, not just NCP, but other like-minded parties should also integrate in order to collectively raise the voice of people of Gujarat.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bosky added, “Our party is already in coalition with the Congress in Maharashtra and today we had talks regarding how the elections have to be contested.”

At present, the posts of president in Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and leader of opposition in Gujarat Vidhan Sabha are vacant as appointment orders are awaited from the high command.