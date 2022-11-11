Solanki brothers set to contest sixth consecutive Assembly polls together

Former Fisheries Minister and Koli strongman Parsottam Solanki, 61, and his brother Hira Solanki, 58, will be contesting their sixth straight Assembly election together as the BJP has given tickets to both of them from the Bhavnagar Rural and Rajula constituencies respectively .

“We will win all the seats in this district” Hirabhai told The Indian Express after being announced the candidate on Thursday, adding that Rajula had some 65,000 Koli votes while Bhavnagar Rural had 85,000.

In 2017, Parshottam had told The Indian Express that the 2022 election would be fought by his son Divyesh, whom he was grooming. Divyesh was also seen campaigning for his father that year. “110 per cent, after five years Divyesh will contest… from this very constituency (Bhavnagar rural)”, Parsottam-bhai had said. To a question on how the BJP would accept this, he has said, “They will have to. Because they want to win nine seats in Bhavnagar, and if they don’t give my son (the ticket), I won’t campaign (for them)”.

Parsottambhai who has been indicted by the Justice Srikrishna commission probing the Mumbai riots, is known for throwing his weight around.

After being allotted the portfolio following the 2017 elections, he had sulked and stayed away from the cabinet meeting of the then Vijay Rupani government. He had been allotted the junior minister for fisheries.

He had told this paper that he was elected for the fifth term but had got only “one portfolio”, that of Fisheries.

He claimed that had “hurt the sentiments of the Koli community and it is unhappy.

“The Koli community should be given adequate representation in the government. And either I should be given some more portfolio(s) or some other Koli leader should be included in the cabinet”, he had said.

Koli community leaders led by Hirabhai had then gathered around Parsottam’s bungalow in protest. Solanki, however, gave in after a couple of days on being placated by ministerial colleagues.

The senior Solanki also faces investigations in an alleged Rs 400-crore fisheries scam, which also names the former fisheries minister Dileep Sanghani . The case investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau is at the stage of framing of charges at a Gandhinagar court.

The court in March 2021 had rejected the discharge applications filed by Sanghani and Solanki.

Solanki was among the ministers who had to quit along with the entire Rupani ministry last September. Asked why the former minister did not make way for his son, Hirabhai said, “Now bhai has been given a ticket. So where is the question”.

(With inputs from Sohini Ghosh)