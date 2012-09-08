Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Sohrabuddin killing: HC order on cops bail plea on Sept 28

A single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court on Friday reserved its verdict for September 28 on the bail petition of suspended IPS officer Abhay Chudasama in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case.

Written by Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: September 8, 2012 3:01:28 am
A single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday reserved its verdict for September 28 on the bail petition of suspended IPS officer Abhay Chudasama in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case.

In August last year,the special CBI court in Ahmedabad had dismissed Chudasamas bail petition following which he had approached HC.

His petition was heard by the bench of Justice Abhilasha Kumari after several judges recused themselves from hearing the same.

While the CBI has opposed Chudasamas bail plea,the IPS officer has proposed before the HC that he is ready to stay away from not only Gujarat but also,Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to which witnesses in the case belonged.

Sohrabuddin Shaikhs brother Rubabuddin also appeared before the court and opposed the petition.

