Socio-Economic Survey: Increase in mandays lost due to strikes, lockouts

In a state known for “industrial peace”, there has been an increase in mandays lost due to strikes and lockouts in the first 10 months of calender year 2022, states the Socio-Economic Survey tabled in the Gujarat Assembly, Friday.

Till October, a total of 36,639 “mandays” were lost in calender year 2022, which is a 6.5 per cent increase compared to the 34,378 “mandays” lost during calendar year 2021.

Chemical, food and electrical industries were some of the sectors affected by the strikes and lockouts in 2022.

Compared to six instances of strikes and lockouts in 2022 where 2,969 wokers were affected, there were eight such instances in 2021 where 3,687 number of workers were affected.