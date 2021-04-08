Ahmedabad: Social worker Arvindbhai Desai passes away

Being a member of Khadi Board, Arvindbhai Desai played an important role in the development of Khadi Gramodhyog in Gujarat and also founded labour, poultry and milk co-operatives.

A social worker and educationist Arvindbhai Desai died of age-related complications on Thursday. He was 81.

Arvindbhai was born in Sarbhon Ashram in Bardoli, Surat in a family of freedom fighters, including his mother who had undergone four years’ imprisonment with Kasturba Gandhi.

An alumnus of Gujarat Vidyapith founded by Mahatma Gandhi of which he was also a trustee later, Arvindbhai was vice-president of Gandhi’s “Gujarat Nai Talim” as well as chief secretary of “Rani paraj Seva Sabha Vedchhi” founded for the all-round development of tribals of Gujarat.

After completing his education, he, along with worker and freedom fighter Jugatram Dave in South Gujarat, founded Halpati Seva Sangh. Since its inception, he worked as its general secretary. He implemented various development schemes for farm labourers and socially backward castes through Halpati Seva Sangh.

For the grievances of ‘Nai Talim’ education in Gujarat, he formed “Pagla Samiti” and also founded “Buniyadi Rachnatmak Sangh”.

Being a member of Khadi Board, he played an important role in the development of Khadi Gramodhyog in Gujarat and also founded labour, poultry and milk co-operatives.

He was also an affiliated member of IAVE (International Association of Volunteer Efforts) Canada, as well as Human Service Alliance-America. He is a member of an executive committee of AVARD (Association of Voluntary Agencies in Rural Development) which was founded by late Jayaprakash Narayan.