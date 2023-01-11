Adjusting between rights and duties part of a woman’s behaviour: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday remarked that adjusting between rights an duties is an inseparable part of a woman’s behaviour.

The Union minister for women and child development, minority affairs, was speaking at an event to celebrate women empowerment at the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the audience in Gujarati and Hindi, Irani said that one is bound to be faced with challenges in life but Pramukh Swami Maharaj had taught about not deviating from the path of ideals.

“Swamiji taught about the adjustment between rights and duties and if we look at women, this is part of her daily routine… an inseparable part of her behaviour… Today if there is a message that has to go from India to the communities of the world, it is what Swamiji always says… that by making politeness a weapon, while walking on the path of sanskar, participate in the work for the benefit of the nation, humankind…,” said Irani.

Kenya’s deputy chief justice Justice Philomena Mwilu, actor and singer Amruta Fadnavis, who is also the wife of Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and former Gujarat assembly speaker Nimaben Acharya also spoke at the event.

58 become monks as many as 58 educated young men, including engineers and an architect, embraced monkhood Tuesday by joining the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha at the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar in Ahmedabad.

The head of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect, Mahant Swami Maharaj, initiated them into the sect’s monastic order at a grand initiation ceremony, said a release.

Six of them have completed post-graduation, 30 are engineers, 19 are graduates in other fields, two have done MBA and one person is an architect. “These youths left the comforts of home and promising careers to eagerly walk on the path of renunciation. The youths have come from around India and the world, including five from the US, seven from Maharashtra and 46 from Gujarat,” said the release from the sect.