We provide milk when Kejriwal sets up ‘pink theka’ for women: Smriti Irani

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was taking elections “for a game and not a contest”, said Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani in Ahmedabad Saturday. Taking a potshot at the Delhi government’s excise policy, she said while BJP governments were giving milk for children and mothers, Kejriwal provides “pink theka” (liquor) shops for women.”

Addressing the BJP’s Hello Kamal Shakti meeting of women, Irani said, “They (AAP) have come to “play elections” (chutani ramva) and not win them. They are offering cards (guarantee cards) and against that, money. They can distribute and sell cards but the place that (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji has made in people’s hearts will never become empty or can be bought by anyone.”

“They have tasted defeat back in Varanasi during Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Now, they have come to taste the same here in Gujarat,” the minister added.

Irani said that under Modi’s leadership, the Jal Jeevan Mission gave tap and safe tap water to about 10 crore families. “But those who have come to Gujarat with the dreams of “playing elections” and not fighting elections, their truth is that there are about 690 slums in Delhi, and for the past eight years of the Kejriwal government, could not even provide drinking water to the poor living in those slums,” said Irani. Taking a potshot at the Delhi excise policy, she said, “Under “Doodh Sanjeevni Yojana, we provided milk to 30 lakhs of children and child-bearing mothers. Our government provides milk, Kejriwal provides “pink theka” (liquor) shops for women.”

She also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying his “Bharat Jodo Yatra” was everywhere but was not coming to Gujarat. “I think his party workers are scared. If he comes here, they will lose votes,” said Irani.

Later in the day, during an interaction with members of Young Indians—part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, she remarked that India is a thriving democracy where everyone gets an opportunity to speak their mind but that does not mean they can abuse the nation.

“Ideologically, I believe that you may politically differ from me but you have a right to speak, right to be heard and a right to be responded to. It represents the fact that India is a democracy and a thriving nation where everybody has an opportunity to speak,” she said in response to a question on the existence of “independent voices” in the country.

Irani also said the government is integrating the child helpline 1098 with the police system.