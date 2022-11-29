Smriti Irani targets Rahul, Bharat Jodo Yatra; raises Hindu sentiments

Union Minister Smriti Irani in a public meeting in Ahmedabad’s Vasna area Monday raised the ‘Hindu sentiments’ and hit out at the Congress stating that slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were chanted in their ‘yatra’.

“Our voice should reach him who is roaming in the country. In their yatra, slogans of Pakistan zindabad are chanted,” she said without naming Rahul Gandhi and his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Irani stated that people are murdered in non-BJP ruled states for chanting Jai Shri Ram. “…you will get to know that in West Bengal where there is Trinamool (Congress), the party that is born from the Congress, their children and youth who chant Jai Shri Ram are being hanged. Women who wear saffron and chant Jai Shri Ram are picked from their houses,” Irani stated.

Further adding, the Union Minister stated, “In Kerala, where there is non-BJP government, an auto driver’s arm and leg was cut for chanting Jai Shri Ram and supporting saffron. But they did not know that a bhakt will not be silenced, he still says Jai Shri Ram.”

Further criticising the Congress, she stated that they are now reminded of the Hindu dharm because they are losing elections and now they understand that if they humiliate dharm and Hindus, then they will not get a single vote from this religion.

However, for their political gain, they are visiting temples, she added. “I want to tell them that their pakhand (pretence) will not be acceptable on this ground. The one who supported dharm and truth will form the government.”

“Also, another rule says no matter how big armies are, elders and women will never be humiliated. But today on this battleground, through AAP, you have humiliated our senapati’s ba (commander’s mother). Many elections have come and gone but no one has ever abused anyone’s ba (mother). You have broken this rule. Once again, whose mother you abused, his party will form the government,” she stated.