Smriti Irani talks gender inclusivity, lauds state BJP for drive against malnutrition

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani Sunday in Ahmedabad brought to attention the issue of the under-representation of women workforce in the pharmaceutical industry in the country.

“According to a report by Mercer, only 11 per cent of the workforce in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, is women. In marketing and sales, it is 5 per cent, in manufacturing 12 per cent and in corporate function (not board) it is 21 per cent,” she stated during the inauguration of a national conference on ‘Soaring Heights of Empowerment in Pharma and Healthcare Industry’ in Ahmedabad.

Further, raising the issue of bringing women into the mainstream in these core sectors, she took a jibe at the organisers and said, “The programme on gender diversity and inclusivity, where not a single technical session is dedicated to women, would have served well if the technical sessions would have thrown some light on the challenges before us.”

Reinforcing these sentiments, Vinod Sharma, founder of Prime Foundation, said: “The sentiments expressed by Smritiji will help propel Gujarat’s pharmaceutical industry further, with the participation of women entrepreneurs. The conference aims to generate dialogue, and discussions and drive outcomes towards the goal of more women in these sectors. Both the tenets of diversity and inclusivity have been given a further boost with the encouragement given by the minister. In a conducive ecosystem, the only way is to progress together. ”

The Union Minister also stressed the concerns of breast and cervical cancer and the role of the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. “Culturally, such conversations are avoided in India as not many families were comfortable and conversant with the issue. Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, breast screening of over 4.7 crore and screening for cervical cancer of 3.16 crore have been carried out,” Irani said.

Prashant Sharma, President of Zydus Lifesciences, stated that a paradigm shift triggered by Covid will impact the healthcare ecosystem, including Artificial Intelligence-led drug discovery and clinical trials, the emergence of the digitally-enabled ‘plant of the future’, and no-touch real-time supply chain.

Elaborating these in his presentation, he said, “Use of AI in finding targets, compound creation and optimisation where faster and more efficient and less prone to disruption clinical trials enabled by technology will be a reality. A healthcare model where remote and at-home care delivery is the norm enabled by technology, personalised medicine and digitally-enabled patient care journeys to maximise potential health outcomes shift from cost to economic outcomes are the future.”

Sharing the learnings from digital transformations at Zydus he added, “Leverage out of the box digital solutions rather than attempting to build digital solutions from the scratch and it is imperative to have integrated digital strategy across functions.”

Later in the day, she attended a function organised by Gujarat BJP under its Suposhan Abhiyan–a campaign to counter malnutrition among kids in the state–in Dholakuva of Gandhinagar. Under the campaign, party workers and leaders get to adopt one malnourished child each in their respective areas to overcome malnutrition.

Quoting Irani, a party release said: “It has happened for the first time in the political history of India that children are being adopted for nourishment by a political party in thousands of numbers and taking care of their nourishment. This project is completely non-political since children do not cast vote.”

Irani also congratulated Gujarat party president C R Paatil and the state party unit for starting the campaign on a large scale. The Union minister also distributed nourishment kits to beneficiaries in the village while releasing a book brought out jointly by the party’s Doctor Cell and Mahila Morcha.

She also launched a book by KD Hospital in Ahmedabad to celebrate and recognise ‘50 Inspiring Women’ from the state on the occasion of Gujarat Divas.