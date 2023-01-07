SMC finds new site for waste disposal

The Surat Municipal Corporation identified 3.40 lakh square meters of land at Umbher village at Sachin to dispose solid waste collected from city households.

The present waste disposal sire at Khajod has area of only 61.2 hectares. The civic body has started procedures to get the land for the new dumping site from state government. The SMC has been collecting over 2200 Metric tons of wastes daily from Surat city.

The city is expected to see rise in waste collection as projects like Diamond Bourse would be inaugurated soon and the DREAM city project is also on the verge of completion.

Several local residents had also filed an application with the National Green Tribunal (NGT ) over the lack of space for waste disposal at the earlier dumping site.

On Friday evening, SMC Commissioner Shalini Agarwal met Surat District Collector Ayush Oak, who had approved the application for the new dumping site.

SMC city engineer Special Cell Ketan Desai, “Khajod site can only accommodate wastes till the next one-and-a- half year. We have got approval from the district collector for the new site at Umbher village.

Some of the land falls in the coastal area and for that in next week we will file an application to get approval from CRZ (Coastal Regulatory Zone). Once we get approval from CRZ, we will later start further works including tenders.” The new dumping site will also have a biogas plant, Desai added.