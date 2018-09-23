SMC urges Ganesh mandals to immerse idols in water-filled vessels, artificial ponds

The SMC has built 21 artificial ponds in seven zones of the city where idols up to five feet will be immersed. For idols beyond five feet, immersion facilities have been made at the wharf on Hazira Boat point and two wharfs in Dumas and in Bhimpore village have been set up. (File) The SMC has built 21 artificial ponds in seven zones of the city where idols up to five feet will be immersed. For idols beyond five feet, immersion facilities have been made at the wharf on Hazira Boat point and two wharfs in Dumas and in Bhimpore village have been set up. (File)

With over 60,000 public and private Ganesh installations in the city, Surat police has decided to put a blanket ban on idol immersions in Tapi river.

As an alternative, the city police and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), on the government’s directive, has asked the pandals to immerse large idols either in the sea at Dumas or in artificial ponds, and smaller idols in water-filled vessels near the pandals itself. The decision has come in the wake of immersions in Tapi river despite a directive prohibiting it, where the residents hired private divers for the immersion. Following these immersions on the first day of the festival last week, police had increased vigilance near the river. According to Surat City Ganesh Utsav Samithi (SCGUS) figures, organisers of 7,500 installations have sought permission for procession on Immersion day (Sunday).

“We have made strict arrangements in the city and nobody can immerse idols in Tapi river,” Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said.

The SMC has built 21 artificial ponds in seven zones of the city where idols up to five feet will be immersed. For idols beyond five feet, immersion facilities have been made at the wharf on Hazira Boat point and two wharfs in Dumas and in Bhimpore village have been set up.

With a limited number of artificial ponds, the SCGUS has appealed the organizers to immerse idols up to three feet high in water-filled vessels near the pandals.

SCGUS president Anil Biscuitwala said, “We have asked all pandals to immerse idols in artificial ponds and small idols in vessels. We have also shared the locations of artificial ponds through WhatsApp. We want to prevent pollution of Tapi river.”

