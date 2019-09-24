SMC to organisers: Ensure fire safety measures at garba

With just a few days to go for the Navratri festival to begin, the Surat Municipal Corporation has made it compulsory for the garba event organisers to get a No Objection Certificate from the fire department and separate permission from the municipal zone office and police.

The corporation intensified its drive in the wake of the May 24 Takshashila Arcade blaze in which 22 students died.

Sources said that there are five venues in the city where Navratri festivals are organised and over a dozen of party plots are booked for garba events.

This year, the fire department officials will personally visit the venue to check the entry and exit routes and also the parking area. The officials will also check if the venue has complied with the fire safety norms.

"After the Taksashila fire incident, we have intensified our checks. This year we have asked the party organisers in AC domes to make at least six entry and exit routes with one special emergency gate. For party plots, we have advised the organisers to keep the fire extinguisher on the stage and make separate entry and exit routes along with emergency exits. Our teams will personally visit the venues and check if all safety measures are in place before issuing a NoC. We have received 12 such applications and in coming days the numbers will go up to around 30," fire officer D H Makhijani said.