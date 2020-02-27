Surat MC to begin population census work from April 16

Surat city comprises of 29 election wards, and newly added areas of 3 villages in Kamrej taluka and 11 villages in Choryasi Taluka in Surat district, spread across 326.515 square kilometres.(file) Surat city comprises of 29 election wards, and newly added areas of 3 villages in Kamrej taluka and 11 villages in Choryasi Taluka in Surat district, spread across 326.515 square kilometres.(file)

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) will begin its population census 2021 in Surat from April 16, 2020, in which over 15,000 employees will be involved for an estimated population of 66.37 lakh.

SMC Deputy Commissioner NV Upadhyay said, “We will start population census activity from April 16 this year. Initially, we will go for family units count in industrial, commercial and residential areas in the city. We have also set a target to finish the work in 45 days. Later, on the bases of family unit counts, we will start actual count of heads in the family.

The enumerator will be given a 34-column form, which he has to fill by taking basic details of the family, including number of members, earning hands, status of house, details of electronic goods, etc., to know the quality of life. This work will be completed in 45 days, he said.

Surat city comprises of 29 election wards, and newly added areas of 3 villages in Kamrej taluka and 11 villages in Choryasi Taluka in Surat district, spread across 326.515 square kilometres.

Surat Municipal Commissioner will be the principal census officer, who will be assisted by city census officer, an officer of deputy commissioner rank. In 2011, population census was done by 8,531 enumerators comprising of 2,228 SMC employees, 2,316 municipal school teachers, 329 district panchayat run school teachers, 3,477 granted and non-granted primary and secondary school teachers, government and semi-government office employees 116 and LIC employees 65.

Upadhyay said, “There are 29 election wards in Surat city, and each ward will have one officer in charge. As per 2011 census, we had more than 8,000 enumerator blocks and this year we are expecting over 11,000 enumerator blocks. In a single block, there would be around five to six enumerators, with a supervisory official. A single enumerator had to at least count 600 or more heads in a block, keeping in mind around anticipated population of more than 66 lakh population.”

The employees involved in the exercise have been given training, Upadhyay said adding, “We have also hired an agency to do outsourcing work for compiling the data brought by enumerator and get it stored in computers. Around 60 technical assistants will input the data, which would be monitored by two officials.”

