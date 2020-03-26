Gujarat: SMC screens over 42 lakh people at home in six days

So far, 9 lakh houses have been covered as part of the survey, officials said. So far, 9 lakh houses have been covered as part of the survey, officials said.

As many as 42.34 lakh people, including 1.59 lakh elderly people, have been screened during the door-to-door survey by the Surat Municipal Corporation’s (SMC) health department officials in the past six days. Of these, 6,338 patients were found having common cold and cough and fever.

One official completes an average of 200 houses per day. So far, 9 lakh houses have been covered as part of the survey, officials said. The municipal officials began the survey after a 21-year-old London return student from Surat tested positive on March 19.

The city has been divided into eight municipal zones. Over 1,040 teams (each team comprises two officials) have been formed who are visiting each and every house to collect details.

Mitali Gheewala, a clerk with SMC involved in the survey, said, “We gather at the health centre office at 9 am, where our supervisor gives us datasheet of the societies to be covered.”

“The list of questions include if there are any member in the family who recently travelled from abroad, or if anyone has come in contact with any such foreign returnees. Besies. We also want to know if anyone is suffering from cold, cough, fever and breathlessness. Details of those advised home quarantine are also noted down,” Gheewala added.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “Till date, our teams have covered 42.34 lakh people out of which around 6,338 patients complained of normal cough and cold and fever. We hope to cover the entire population of Surat in the next couple of days. We are also keeping vigil on those in home quarantine.”

