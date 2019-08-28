SMC releases guppy fish to control mosquito breeding

In an attempt to control the breeding of larvae of mosquitoes that cause dengue and malaria in the city, the Surat Municipal Corporation Tuesday released thousands of guppy fish in ponds, ditches, sewers and areas where rain left water stagnant. The civic body started the drive a week ago.

Surat city has been getting moderate to heavy rainfall for the past few weeks. As a result, many areas are witnessing waterlogging. The SMC has already sprayed insecticides and guppy fish will be another way of dealing with the issue of breeding of mosquitoes, an official said.

Sources said that the SMC has 49 hatchery sites for guppy fish where these are stocked.

Surat Municipal Corporation’s Deputy Health Commissioner Ashish Naik said, “Guppy fish eat larvae. They are released in ponds and ditches and other places where rainwater gets collected. This is an attempt to control the breeding of larvae of dengue and malaria-causing mosquitoes in the city.”

“The life span of the fish is around two years and it reproduces on its own. The length of the fish is around three centimetre. For an area of around 10 metre by 10 metre, we release over 200 such fish.”