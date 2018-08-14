SMC clerk issues fake call letters, booked for cheating

The job racket was busted Monday during a recruitment exam. (Representational Image) The job racket was busted Monday during a recruitment exam. (Representational Image)

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday suspended a clerk for running a job racket and registered a complaint of cheating against him.

According to police, in the recently concluded recruitment process of the SMC, Pradeep Kanthariya, a clerk with the Audit Department of the civic body allegedly took money from some candidates on the assurance of giving them jobs and got fake forms filled.

The civic body had received 87,000 applications for 393 posts of Classes 1, 2, 3 and 4 in various departments.

The candidates were then issued call letters for the written examination. On the same lines, Kanthariya issued fake call letters for the candidates which they received through his accomplice, Vaishali.

On Monday, the candidates reached Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) where written exams for the posts of Deputy Engineer and Aquarium supervisor were conducted.

However, when the question papers were distributed, about 15 candidates told the examination supervisor that they had reached the centre to write exams for the positions of clerks.

Examination supervisor Sanjiv Vyas then called the police.

During interrogation, the candidates revealed that they had received the letters from a woman named Vaishali. When the police contacted Vaishali, she said that she had received the letters from Audit department clerk Pradeep Kanthariya.

While the police could not find Kanthariya, Vyas lodged a cheating complaint with Lalgate police station. A case of cheating under various sections of the IPC including 420 has been registered.

Police inspector D K Patel said, “We have registered offence of cheating against Kanthariya. We have come to know that eh took lakhs of rupees from the 15 youths, through Vaishali on assuring them jobs in different departments of SMC. He made fake forms and got them filled by the candidates but did not submit them. He had made a fake letter pad of SMC which he later used to make call letters and gave them to the 15 candidates through Vaishali. At present the role of Vaishali is not clear. We suspect more officials might be involved.”

It is suspected that Kanthariya might have duped more candidates who are expected to surface during the later rounds of exams.

