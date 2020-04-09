SMC: 992 people penalised for not wearing face masks, maintaining social distance

Pune police conducted a route march at Katraj area as part of stepped up messures during Lockdown owing to the pandemic COVID-19 outbreak. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Pune police conducted a route march at Katraj area as part of stepped up messures during Lockdown owing to the pandemic COVID-19 outbreak. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

In view of the increasing numbers of suspected COVID-19 cases, positive cases and associated deaths in Surat city, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) authorities have penalized 722 people for not following social distancing norms and 270 others for not wearing face masks in the last two days. According to SMC officials, the collected fines amount to a total of Rs 72,200.

The SMC initiated a drive to enforce precautionary measures in all seven zones of the city in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus. SMC health department officials have been on their toes to catch those not maintaining social distance or wearing face masks, with a penalty of Rs 100 for flouting the rules.

SMC Deputy Health Commissioner, Dr Ashish Naik said, “The drive will continue for the coming weeks against those people who are not taking precautions in the present critical situation. Social distancing is a non-pharma method for keeping the infection in control…If we maintain distance of one metre, we can considerably reduce the chances of infection. We started the enforcement of precautionary measures by penalizing citizens…our motive is to create awareness. A face mask does not necessarily mean a professional mask; if somebody covers his mouth and nose with any other cloth, we will not penalize them.”

According to the SMC health department, a total of 269 suspected cases have been reported till date, out of which 239 cases tested negative, 22 cases tested positive and reports of 18 cases are still pending. Four deaths have taken place in Surat due to COVID-19. Among those who tested positive are four patients with a foreign travel history, two patients with an intra-state travel history, seven patients who were infected after coming in close contact with positive patients and nine patients with no travel history.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,571 people have been home quarantined in the city, 195 people have been put at the government quarantine centre in Samras and seven others are being quarantined at hotels.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd