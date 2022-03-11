Small units with Rs 50 lakh turnover to participate in SANKALP

The labour and employment department of the Gujarat government on Thursday said it has allowed small business and units having a turnover of Rs 50 lakh to participate in the SANKALP (Skills Acquisition and Knowledge awareness for livelihood promotion) scheme, an official release stated here.

This has been done to allow small industrial units, startups to take advantage of the scheme and provide the necessary skills to their workforce.

The objective of the SANKALP scheme launched in January 2018 is to strengthen institutional mechanisms for skill development and increase access to quality and market-relevant training for youth. The scheme operated by Gujarat Skill Development Mission (GSDM) of the labour and employment department of the Gujarat government is to implement the mandate of the National Skill Development Mission.

The statement issued by the government stated that as per prescribed norms, the government will bear the cost of training for the industries and associations who have joined the scheme.