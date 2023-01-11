As slum dwellers protest, AMC halts demolition drive

The demolition of nearly 249 slum dwellings in Ramapir Tekra near Vadaj area by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had to be halted midway Tuesday following opposition by the slum dwellers, who were joined by Congress Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani.

The demolition drive was being undertaken as part of the planned Integrated Group Housing Facility under the Smart City Aawas Yojana at Ramapir Tekra.

According to AMC’s deputy commissioner IK Patel, a total of 962 beneficiaries are eligible for rehabilitation under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme, of which 742 have consented and were handed cheques for alternate accommodation pending final allotment in the redeveloped housing scheme.

“Cheques for more than Rs 15 crore have been handed out so far for rent in the alternate accommodation since the past three years for those who agreed to the redevelopment. Of these 742, 32 were those who continued to occupy the slum dwellings and received cheques as well. So we demolished their huts today,” he added.

“Nearly 249 other beneficiaries have neither consented nor objected and nor have they provided any proof to be eligible under the rehabilitation policy, when they were served with slum clearance notices,” the AMC deputy commissioner added.

Stating that opposing slum dwellers are “encroachers”, he said, “There cannot be indefinite wait as it is also unfair for those who have consented. This is effectively municipal corporation’s land and they are ultimately encroachers and as per provisions in the policy, they can be removed as encroachers from the land.”

Patel, however, added that the civic body will continue with the drive from tomorrow onwards.

Mevani, meanwhile, took to Twitter to allege nexus between the builder and the government.

The slum dwellers have alleged that they have been threatened by the builder to consent to the redevelopment and fabricated documentary evidence is being provided by the builder, working in collusion with government officials, he said in a tweet.