Vadodara accident: 6 killed, 30 injured after bus hits stationary truck

NDRF's 6th Battalion Commandant Surendra Singh said that the NRDF control room received the alert at 4.40 am. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Six people, including a nine-year-old child, were killed and around 30 others injured when a luxury bus travelling from Rajasthan to Gujarat crashed into a stationary truck near Kotambi International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara at around 4 am on Wednesday.

The bus, operated by Balaji Travels, was carrying passengers from Banswara in Rajasthan to Surat in Gujarat. The impact was severe enough to trap several passengers inside the mangled vehicle, triggering an emergency rescue operation. The bus driver’s cabin was crushed, and passengers in the front seats were pulled out after the fire department cut open the side of the vehicle.

Four of the six victims have been identified as Vinod Damor, 30, Mukesh Dindor, 34, Preet Bhatia, nine, and Mahendra Pandya, 68. Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 10.