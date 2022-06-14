scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

SL Patel school gets redeveloped building

The building which was in a dilapidated state has got five new classrooms for secondary and higher secondary school.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 14, 2022 5:49:28 am
The redevelopment work was sponsored by Indrashil Kaka-Ba and Kala-Budh Public Charitable Trust of Cadila Pharmaceuticals under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Daskroi, Babubhai Jamnadas Patel, inaugurated the redeveloped building of SL Patel High School in Bhat village on Monday.

The building which was in a dilapidated state has got five new classrooms for secondary and higher secondary school. Smart classes have been developed, a multi-purpose shed has been constructed and the existing building has been upgraded, all at a cost of over Rs 1 crore, said Dr Bharat Champaneria, trustee Indrashil Kaka-Ba and Kala-Budh Public Charitable Trust.

The secondary grant-in-aid school has also been given permission to commence classes for grades 11 and 12 from this academic session.

More from Ahmedabad

The redevelopment work was sponsored by Indrashil Kaka-Ba and Kala-Budh Public Charitable Trust of Cadila Pharmaceuticals under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cultPremium
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cult
Explained: Why a senior Google engineer claimed its AI-based chatbot LaMD...Premium
Explained: Why a senior Google engineer claimed its AI-based chatbot LaMD...
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...Premium
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement