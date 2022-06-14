SL Patel school gets redeveloped building

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Daskroi, Babubhai Jamnadas Patel, inaugurated the redeveloped building of SL Patel High School in Bhat village on Monday.

The building which was in a dilapidated state has got five new classrooms for secondary and higher secondary school. Smart classes have been developed, a multi-purpose shed has been constructed and the existing building has been upgraded, all at a cost of over Rs 1 crore, said Dr Bharat Champaneria, trustee Indrashil Kaka-Ba and Kala-Budh Public Charitable Trust.

The secondary grant-in-aid school has also been given permission to commence classes for grades 11 and 12 from this academic session.

The redevelopment work was sponsored by Indrashil Kaka-Ba and Kala-Budh Public Charitable Trust of Cadila Pharmaceuticals under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.