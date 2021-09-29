Skill University Bill passed, Cong questions move, cites rising unemployment

The Gujarat Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed the ‘Kaushalya’ the Skill University Bill 2021, which will pave the way for setting up the “Kaushalya” Skill University that will focus on facilitating and promoting skill development, entrepreneurship and skill-based education in the state. However, the opposition Congress lashed out at the government on its “unfulfilled promises” of job creation during the discussion of the Bill in the Assembly. Stressing on rising unemployment in the state, the Congress questioned the need to set up a new university.

Presenting the bill, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Brijesh Merja, said a number of industries are setting shops in Gujarat when technologies are fast emerging, and specialised manpower was required for the same. “The state is experiencing a need for skilled manpower due to the ever-changing technology across industry sectors. Given these circumstances, “Kaushalya” Skill University will accelerate quality skill development aligned to industry demand, and institutionalise robust frameworks for teaching, training, and research, to meet the dynamic demands of industry and aspirations of the youth. Nearly two lakh youths will be trained and skilled under this university,” Merja said.

However, Congress MLA Kirit Patel from Patan questioned the Gujarat government on the manner in which these “unique” universities have been increasing in the state, but was not providing employment opportunities.

“The question is, are the graduates employed even after spending lakhs. We already have different technical institutes like ITIs, the Gujarat Technological University, the Agriculture University. I don’t understand why we need a different university when these universities are running technical courses already; are we bringing something new? Attempts should be made to strengthen the technical board that already exists in Gujarat and upgrade ITI colleges,” Patel said.

In response, former education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the government was giving a platform to the youth to upscale their skills. “The Student Startup and Innovation Policy is in place for the past five years and is heading towards its second phase. The youth in today’s Gujarat are not job seekers, but job creators and job givers,” he said.