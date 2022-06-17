scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Skill university: 200 firms to offer 1,800 apprenticeships

First four semesters of the courses will be classroom and lab centric, while the last two semesters will be on the job. The stipend earned in the third year of undergraduate course will take care of most of the expenditure of three years, univresity authorities said.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 17, 2022 3:16:52 am
Kaushalya-The Skill University (KSU), Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe University has tied up with several companies like Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Bosch Rexroth (India) Pvt Ltd, and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd to enable the students learn from the field through practical exposure.

Kaushalya-The Skill University (KSU), Ahmedabad, that commenced this academic session has tied up with more than 200 companies to provide around 1,800 apprenticeships and on-the-job-training for all its undergraduate courses.

First four semesters of the courses will be classroom and lab centric, while the last two semesters will be on the job. The stipend earned in the third year of undergraduate course will take care of most of the expenditure of three years, univresity authorities said.

The University has tied up with several companies like Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Bosch Rexroth (India) Pvt Ltd, and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd to enable the students learn from the field through practical exposure.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: Relics, BondingPremium
Delhi Confidential: Relics, Bonding
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 16, 2022: Why ‘Militarisation of Society’ to ‘Section 295A ...
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
More Premium Stories >>

Maximum numbers of apprenticeship slots have been offered by IT companies and these are available in eight sectors at KSU — automotive, capital goods, logistics, IT and ITeS, banking, insurance, jewellery manufacturing, hospitality and tourism.

These apprenticeships will be paid with students getting around Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per month.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The university has started B Sc Steel Technology and B Sc Green and Renewable energy from which all the students will be admitted to the Arcelor Mittal Academy after an entrance test and interview.

More from Ahmedabad

Their education will be free of cost for three years and they will also be paid stipend during the tenure. The company will also provide lodging and boarding facility to students.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement