Skill university: 200 firms to offer 1,800 apprenticeships

Kaushalya-The Skill University (KSU), Ahmedabad, that commenced this academic session has tied up with more than 200 companies to provide around 1,800 apprenticeships and on-the-job-training for all its undergraduate courses.

First four semesters of the courses will be classroom and lab centric, while the last two semesters will be on the job. The stipend earned in the third year of undergraduate course will take care of most of the expenditure of three years, univresity authorities said.

The University has tied up with several companies like Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Bosch Rexroth (India) Pvt Ltd, and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd to enable the students learn from the field through practical exposure.

Maximum numbers of apprenticeship slots have been offered by IT companies and these are available in eight sectors at KSU — automotive, capital goods, logistics, IT and ITeS, banking, insurance, jewellery manufacturing, hospitality and tourism.

These apprenticeships will be paid with students getting around Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per month.

The university has started B Sc Steel Technology and B Sc Green and Renewable energy from which all the students will be admitted to the Arcelor Mittal Academy after an entrance test and interview.

Their education will be free of cost for three years and they will also be paid stipend during the tenure. The company will also provide lodging and boarding facility to students.