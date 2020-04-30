Sizeable number of healthcare workers battle anxiety: Study

Among those surveyed, 426 healthcare workers were from India and 480 from Singapore.. (Representational Photo) Among those surveyed, 426 healthcare workers were from India and 480 from Singapore.. (Representational Photo)

A considerable number of healthcare workers who are battling COVID-19 are suffering from physical and psychological issues, a study carried out in three centres in India and two centres in Singapore has revealed.

Dr Arvind Sharma, Head of the Department of Neurology at Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad, is among the authors of the study along with Dr Bhargesh Patel and Dr Kenam, also from Zydus Hospital. “Out of the 906 healthcare workers covered in the survey, 96 (10.6%) screened positive for depression, 142 (15.7%) for anxiety, Similarly, 47 (5.2%) for stress and 67 (7.4%) for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” said Dr Sharma.

As many as 906 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, allied healthcare workers, administrators, clerical staff and maintenance workers, from five major hospitals in India and Singapore took part in the study between February 19 and April 17. It was published in the international journal, “Brain, Behaviour, and Immunity”.

Among those surveyed, 426 healthcare workers were from India and 480 from Singapore. Out of three centres in India, Zydus Hospitals Ahmedabad contributed 171 responses. The other two centres were Hyderabad and Erode.

While Hyderabad Yashoda Hospital contributed 159 responses led by senior neurologist Dr Komal Kumar Erode, TN Senthil Multi-Speciality Hospital contributed 96 responses led by neurologist Dr Meenakshi G Shankar. In Singapore centres, the project was led by Prof Vijay K Sharma, associate professor of National University Hospital.

