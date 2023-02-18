Sixth edition of Sujalam Sufalam drive launched in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Friday launched the sixth edition of Sujalam Sufalam water conservation drive from Khoraj village in Gandhinagar Friday.

The drive to deepen and desilt water bodies and to conserve runoff water, ahead of monsoon, will be undertaken for 104 days, an official statement from the state government stated.

In the previous five editions of the programme, 74,509 works were undertaken which the state government claimed increased the water storage by 86,196 lakh cubic feet.

This year, the government has raised the payout for removal of soil and silt by 30 per cent to Rs 52 per cubic feet.

As part of this drive, the government will also build new ponds, undertake check dam repairing and desiltation and clean 56,778 kilometres of canals crisscrossing the state.

During the year 2022, 17811 works were undertaken of which 5227 works were conducted under the banner of MNREGA.