Six Vadodara personnel get ‘Cop of the Month’ award

Vadodara Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh Friday conferred six personnel with the “cop of the Month” award for the courage and alertness shown when a truck ferrying a booty from a robbery tried to run over a Police Control Room van of the Nandesari police station that was chasing the truck on July 21.

The driver of the PCR van of Nandesari police station Ramsinh Meda, incharge constable Jayesh Fatabhai, driver Nilesh Ramesh Kamol and assistant police constable Ramesh Janabhai of Chhani police station PCR van-5, and assistant police constable of Chhani Police mobile-01 van driver Sanjay Punjabhai as well as woman Lok Rakshak personnel Devyani Chaudhari, who coordinated the calls made to the police control room during the high voltage chase, were awarded Friday. The incident, which took place on July 21, came a day after a police constable was mowed down by a truck in Borsad taluka of Anand district during an inspection.

Meda had sustained injuries when a suspicious truck he was chasing tried to run over the van near Padamla junction in the jurisdiction of Nandesari police station in the wee hours of July 21.

The Nandesari police station has booked the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections for an attempt to murder (307), voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty (332), a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (34) and under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.