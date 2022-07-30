scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Six Vadodara personnel get ‘Cop of the Month’ award

The driver of the PCR van, incharge constable, driver and assistant police constable , and assistant police constable of Chhani Police mobile-01 van driver as well as woman Lok Rakshak personnel, were awarded Friday.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 30, 2022 12:14:39 am
Meda had sustained injuries when a suspicious truck he was chasing tried to run over the van near Padamla junction in the jurisdiction of Nandesari police station in the wee hours of July 21. (Representational Photo)

Vadodara Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh Friday conferred six personnel with the “cop of the Month” award for the courage and alertness shown when a truck ferrying a booty from a robbery tried to run over a Police Control Room van of the Nandesari police station that was chasing the truck on July 21.

The driver of the PCR van of Nandesari police station Ramsinh Meda, incharge constable Jayesh Fatabhai, driver Nilesh Ramesh Kamol and assistant police constable Ramesh Janabhai of Chhani police station PCR van-5, and assistant police constable of Chhani Police mobile-01 van driver Sanjay Punjabhai as well as woman Lok Rakshak personnel Devyani Chaudhari, who coordinated the calls made to the police control room during the high voltage chase, were awarded Friday. The incident, which took place on July 21, came a day after a police constable was mowed down by a truck in Borsad taluka of Anand district during an inspection.

Meda had sustained injuries when a suspicious truck he was chasing tried to run over the van near Padamla junction in the jurisdiction of Nandesari police station in the wee hours of July 21.

More from Ahmedabad

The Nandesari police station has booked the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections for an attempt to murder (307), voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty (332), a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (34) and under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...Premium
‘Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet e...
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

3

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

1st T20I: India trounce Windies by 68 runs

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement