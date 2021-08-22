Six ‘quacks’ held over two days in Ahmedabad

Six persons were were arrested in two days for allegedly practising medicine without the requisite degrees in Ahmedabad district.

According to police, a drive was conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Ahmedabad rural police to crackdown on fake clinics run by alleged fraudulent doctors in the villages of Ahmedabad district.

The arrested quacks are — Bharat Satiya and Sanjeet Bhala from Varna village of Koth, Shahir Juneja from Kamirjala (Viramgam rural), Shyam Bhala from Dharji village (Bavla), Hardik Prajapati from Visalpur village (Aslali) and Babu Satiya running a clinic in Vataman village (Koth). Police also seized allopathic medicines worth above Rs 1.5 lakh from the accused.

According to police, the accused persons were practising medicine and prescribing allopathic, homeopathic and ayurvedic medicines to patients in their villages without any qualifications.

“On a tip-off, SOG teams conducted raids at the clinics run by six bogus doctors. The accused were unable to show any medical science degree or their practitioners’ registration number,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad Rural police.

“Some of them were Class 12 pass and have been treating villagers for several years. We have seized the medicines found in their clinics, sealed the clinics and arrested all six accused under sections of the Gujarat Medical Practitioners’ Act and IPC 336 for negligent act to endanger human life,” the official added.

In May and June 2021, Gujarat Police run a state-wide drive and arrested as many as 59 bogus doctors from various cities, who were giving allopathic treatment to suspected Covid patients. According to police, majority of the 59 accused were not natives of Gujarat.