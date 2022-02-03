Six persons, including juvenile, arrested for alleged gangrape of minor in Gujarat

The Narmada district police Thursday arrested six persons, including a juvenile, for the alleged gangrape of a 16-year-old girl from Dediapada taluka of the district. The district police are also preparing to seek trial for one juvenile among the six accused in the case.

The FIR, registered at Dediapada police station late on Wednesday, stated that the incident occurred on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1, when one of the six accused allegedly mislead the survivor to accompany him to a deserted structure of the public works department located near her school and raped her. Thereafter, the accused allegedly intimidated the survivor with dire consequences.

“The accused then took her to another deserted location nearby, where two other accused were waiting. The two accused, along with the first accused, took turns to rape the survivor. After the two other accused left, the first accused continued to keep the victim in his custody… he dragged her to a field, where three other accused arrived one after the other and raped her in turns. The accused threatened to kill her and hurled casteist abuse at the survivor,” it stated. The survivor is the complainant in the case.

Police said that one of the six accused is a 17-year-old juvenile but the investigating officers are preparing to seek trial for the juvenile. Superintendent of Police, Narmada District, Himkar Singh told The Indian Express that the survivor ‘is in stable condition as her injuries were not life-threatening. The accused kept her in illegal confinement throughout the night and arrived one by one to rape her. Although one of the six accused is a juvenile, we have taken him into custody and we will seek trial for him as per the amendment to the law after the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.”

Meanwhile, the district police have initiated counselling of the traumatised survivor. The police have booked all accused under the relevant sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) as well as Indian Penal Code Sections for kidnapping (363), gangrape [376 (D)], punishment for repeated rape of a woman [376(2)(n)], criminal intimidation [506(2)]. One of the six accused has also been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.