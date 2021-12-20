Six Pakistani nationals held, heroin worth Rs 385 crore seized off Jakhau coast

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday arrested six Pakistani nationals and seized 77 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 385 crore from a boat mid-sea off Jakhau coast in Kutch.

According to officials, a joint team of ATS and ICG intercepted a boat, Al Hussaini, 35 nautical miles from Jakhau coast in Kutch along the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) and arrested six Pakistani nationals for allegedly trying to ship the drugs from Karachi in Pakistan to India. The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Imran Vagher, Ismail Badala, Mohammad Sajid Vagher, Sagar Vagher, Mohammad Danish Vagher and Ashfaq Vagher, all residents of Karachi.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad on Monday, Ashish Bhatia, Director General of Police (DGP), Gujarat Police, said, “After ATS officials received a tip that a boat carrying narcotics consignment from Karachi was to enter India, the ICG officials were contacted and using their interceptor boat, in a joint operation, six Pakistani nationals were held and 77 kilograms of heroin was seized mid-sea. The accused are being brought to Ahmedabad for further interrogation.”

“Primary investigation has revealed that two handlers — Haji Hasan and Haji Hasam — who are part of Pakistan drug mafia, had contacted one of the arrested, Mohammad Imran, to arrange for six persons and set off on a fishing boat. The drugs consignment was delivered to the fishermen five nautical miles from a Karachi port by Haji Hasam’s relative, Mamu. The consignment was to be smuggled to Punjab after landing at Gujarat coast,” Bhatia said, adding the investigation in the recent cases of drug seizure in Morbi and Devbhumi Dwarka has been handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Gujarat ATS officials also added that accused smugglers were using very high frequency (VHF) channels to connect to the receivers and their code words for communication were “Hari 1 and Hari 2”.

When asked about a spike in recent drug seizures off the Gujarat coast, Bhatia said, “We know that Gujarat coast is the nearest to Karachi ports, therefore, despite the current seizures, these elements have been trying to use the same route to smuggle drugs because of the huge profit margin. The ones arrested in the seizures are mere pawns and the big players are sitting over there (in Pakistan). Police have also initiated the procedure to get red corner notices issued against such persons but the results are limited.”