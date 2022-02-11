Six Pakistani fishermen held after search operation in Kutch

A day after launching a massive search operation in the Harami Nalla area of Gujarat’s Kutch district, the Border Security Force on Friday caught six Pakistani fishermen who had allegedly intruded into Indian territory.

The BSF said it had found 11 Pakistani fishermen from a marshy area in Harami Nalla but could not locate them on Thursday. “These fishermen had taken advantage of the dense mangrove vegetation in the area and hidden themselves. If we had not searched for them, they would have sneaked back into Pakistan,” said a BSF official.

After the search operation was launched in a 300-square-kilometre area, the Indian Air Force airdropped seven teams of commandos to assist in the operation. “The main part of the operation was conducted by the Creek Crocodiles, a commando unit of the BSF.

While three teams of the commandos were airdropped on Thursday, four more teams were sent to the area on Friday. Apart from this, the air force provided support with its chopper, and there were teams from the Indian Army who were also helping,” the official added.

The BSF said that searches were continuing for the rest of the intruders in the hostile terrain with a number of creeks. These creeks near Harami Nalla span over numerous raised grounds with mangroves, areas with quicksand and a network of water channels that become shallow during ebbs.

G S Malik, BSF inspector-general for the Gujarat frontier, reached Kutch on Thursday and oversaw the operations. On Friday he met some of the commandos and the BSF personnel who were part of the operation.