Six municipal corporations in Gujarat will get Metro rail: CM Rupani

CM Vijay Rupani said his government will give metro rails to 6 corporations in the coming days. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said six municipal corporations in Gujarat will get Metro rail.

Addressing an election gathering in Jamnagar city Saturday evening, he said, “Ahmedabad and Surat have been given Metro trains. In the coming days, my government will give Metro rails to six corporations. Traffic problem needs to be solved. Gujarat needs to be made pollution free and cities needs to be made suitable for living,” Rupani said. Ahmedabad already has a six-kilometer-long functional Metro rail network, while work on the Surat Metro has begun this year.

Six of the eight municipal corporations in Gujarat are going to polls on February 21. “This is the Jamnagar of Ranjitsinhji and Duleepsinhji. This is the Jamnagar of cricketers. A sports museum of international quality has been allocated to Jamnagar and in the coming days it will take shape,” he said while seeking votes for the BJP.

“In every corporation, the state government during the five-year period gives Rs 3,000-4,000 crore,” Rupani said, adding the state government has given Rs 190 crore for bridge and Rs 100 crore for water works to Jamnagar.

He said Gujarat government has finished 82 per cent of the works for providing piped drinking water through the “Nal se Jal” scheme and aims to cover all households by 2022.

Gujarat BJP president, C R Paatil while speaking at the public event at Jamnagar city, said there were lot of instances of how BJP leaders have developed Jamnagar in the last 25 years of rule. “The prosperity and vibrancy that came to Jamnagar due to Reliance (Industries) about 25 years ago, can still be seen,” he said.