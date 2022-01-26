Six ‘missing’ Gujarat residents to return from Istanbul

The police said that six persons from Gujarat, who allegedly went missing during a trip to Istanbul in Turkey, will soon return to the state. The six persons are members of two families that reside in a village in Gandhinagar district.

The incident comes soon after four members of a Gujarat family froze to death near the US-Canada border while allegedly trying to illegally enter the United States of America.

Senior officials of Ahmedabad Police said that the six persons, including a minor boy and a girl, are residents of a village under Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar and had travelled to Istanbul earlier this month on visitor’s visa.

The police, however, refused to confirm whether Istanbul was the destination of the two families or a mid-stop on the way to another country.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official of Ahmedabad Police’s Crime Branch said, “After it was reported that the two families went untraceable, we reached out to their relatives in Ahmedabad, who told us that they have been found in a hotel in Istanbul and will return to Ahmedabad in the next two to three days. The families will report to Ahmedabad City Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), wherein details of their travel will be recorded. The investigation is in its primary stage and we don’t know yet where these two families intended to go from Turkey.”