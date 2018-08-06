Six killed as truck collides with rickshaw in Kutch

Six killed in a road accident in Kutch. (Representational Image) Six killed in a road accident in Kutch. (Representational Image)

Six persons, including two minors, were killed when a speeding truck collided with the rickshaw they were travelling in, at Vandhai village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch district on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident happened when the victims were on their way to work to a nearby village.

“The accident occurred at around 9 am when the victims were going for work. The truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the chhakado rickshaw of the labourers, killing them on the spot,” Mankuva police inspector VS Champavat said.

The victims have been identified as Rishipal Rajput (27), Anokhelal Rajput (15), Jamna Singh Rajput (35), Kantilal Patel (35), Mustak Chaki (32) and Riyaz Chaki (16). All the victims were residents of Mankuva village in Bhuj.

The driver of the truck has been booked for causing deaths by negligence and rash driving. This is the second major road accident in Saurashtra-Kutch in three days.

