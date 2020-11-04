Ahmedabad: Nine killed as godown collapses after factory blast

The blast took place at a Chemical boiler factory at Pirana-Piplaj road.

Nine people were killed and six others were critically injured in a major blast which took place in a chemical boiler factory at Pirana-Piplaj road in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. As an impact of the blast, the walls and roof of an adjacent clothes godown came down resulting in several workers getting trapped, who were later rescued.

Two more persons are believed to be in the rubble, as per the rescue team officials till Wednesday evening. According to Fire Safety officials, the blast occurred around 11:30 am to 11:40 am on Wednesday. More than 60 personnel of fire safety department were rushed to spot with 24 fire tender vehicles as soon as Information was received.

“The rescue operation was challenging because there was both fire and collapse of building. So, we had to douse the fire, take out the smoke and then remove the debris. In the rescue operation, we have managed to rescue nine persons and they have been taken to LG Hospital for emergency medical treatment while nine bodies have also been retrieved. We fear that two persons are still trapped in the debris and our operation is going on,” said MF Dastoor, chief fire officer, Fire Safety Department, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

As per eye witnesses, the impact of blast was so massive that it felt like an earthquake. Raju Ghanchi (24), an employee at Kanika Texo Fab garment company godown said, “I was working in the godown when suddenly there was a massive blast sound and the walls and the roof of our godown fell down. Many of my friends got trapped inside. I was also trapped as wooden shafts fell on my legs and somehow I was rescued by others. I have received injuries on my legs.”

Dhruv Chopra (28), owner of Kanika Texo Fab company said, “today morning around 11:30 am I just reached the parking spot near my godown when I heard a huge blast. For a few minutes I lost all senses and somehow I made call to 108 number for ambulance. Later my workers made calls to police and fire department. I have 30 workers in my godown and 28 have been accounted for. Two are still missing and I hope they are rescued safely.”

