Six injured as pump house slab collapses in Ahmedabad

Six workers were injured on Monday afternoon when a slab kept on an under-construction water pump house collapsed at an underground site in Nikol area of the city.

Advertising

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3:30 pm when eight labourers were working at an under-construction site of an underground water pump house at Bhojaldham Residency society in Nikol. While two workers managed to escape the collapse, six others came directly under the rubble of the slab and fell into the basement of the site.

“The slab of an under construction pump house collapsed due to dislocation of sagging support during work. Six persons were injured and rushed to Civil Hospital for immediate medical relief,” said Paresh Patel, Additional City Engineer (Water Works), Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

According to officials, the construction of the pump house was undertaken by a contractor hired by the Water Works Department of AMC.

Advertising

As the tragedy unfolded, locals rushed in to help, using ropes to rescue the labourers feared to be trapped in the basement. Soon, teams of both the Fire Department and police reached the spot to join the rescue process.

“Multiple fire tenders reached the spot in Nikol to initiate the rescue process and all were rescued within an hour. No one is critical as the injured were rushed to the hospital. We are in the process of identifying the contractor and a case will be lodged against him,” H B Zala, said In-charge, Nikol Police station.