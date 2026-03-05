Six including owners of Surat drug rehabilitation centre arrested for ‘beating inmate to death’

On Tuesday, a panel of doctors carried out an autopsy on Rathod and found several injury marks on his body. The postmortem report shows the cause of death as ‘head injury caused by being hit by a hard object’, the ACP said. (Image generated using AI)

Six persons including the owners of a drug rehabilitation centre in Surat were arrested on murder charges on Thursday after a 32-year-old man who was admitted to the facility for treatment died under questionable circumstances on March 1.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (M Division) Sweta Daniels said that the arrested employees allegedly thrashed the patient, Dhaval Rathod, with wooden sticks after he refused to follow their instructions.

“Rathod fell unconscious after which he was taken to New Civil Hospital in a 108 ambulance. The rehabilitation centre staff said that the patient is not well and has breathing problems,” ACP Sweta Daniels told The Indian Express. At New Civil Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.