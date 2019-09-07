Six drown in Aravalli during Ganpati visarjan

As many as six persons are feared to have drowned during the Ganpati visarjan (immersion) ceremony in Aravalli on Friday evening. Police and National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) teams are conducting an all-night search operation for the missing persons.

Till now, police have managed to retrieve two bodies from the water, while the four others are presumed missing.

Police said the incident occurred around 4-5 pm when a group of men entered the Sabarmati river to immerse the Ganesh idols in Dhansura taluka of Aravalli.

“The youth drowned in the river on Friday evening. Teams of police and NDRF rushed to the spot and began a search operation. We suspect that a maximum of six persons have drowned,” said Mayur Patil, superintendent of police, Arvalli , adding that divers were still in search of the bodies. Police said all six men belong to the Kesharpura and Yashwantpura villages of Aravalli district.