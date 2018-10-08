Six booked for murder after video of attack goes viral

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Surendranagar police on Sunday booked six persons for killing a person and said that the video of the incident that went viral on social media was not of a mob lynching but “ a well-conspired revenge killing”.

Earlier in the day, a video got circulated on social media showing a group of men attacking a couple on a motorbike on a highway in broad daylight. Initially, it was thought to be a case of mob lynching, but police said that they found that six men — identified as Salimkhan Jatmalek, Iqbalkhan Malek, Maheboobkhan Malek, Akbarkhan Malek, Moinkhan Malek and Hanifkhan Malek — attacked the couple with sharp weapons near Bajana village on Saturday afternoon to avenge the killing Rehmatkhan Malek, father of one of the six accused.

In her police complaint, Shambai, the woman in the video, said that she and her husband Habibkhan Malek, both in fifties, were passing by Bajana village when they were attacked by the six accused. While Habibkhan succumbed to his injuries, the wife survived. A resident Kamalpur village of Patdi taluka, Shambai also told the police that her son Hanifkhan had killed Rehmatkhan Malek, father of Iqbalkhan Malek, in May this year.

“This is not a case of mob lynching, but a well-conspired revenge killing. All the six accused are at large and we are investigating to nab them,” Sub-Inspector V B Kalotara said.

