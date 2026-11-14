6 arrested for ‘flogging’ dalit man to death for ‘cutting foliage’ in Surat village

Surat district police arrested six persons who are migrants from Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly flogging a dalit man to death for “cutting foliage” in their plot.

The victim Anil Rathod, 27 and his friend Nilesh Rathod, 26, residents of Saniya Kande village in Sachin area of Surat were reportedly cutting foliage in the Krishna Seven Star Party plot on the outskirts of the village on Wednesday (November 11) when the plot owner Vijay Maurya saw them and accused them of “theft”.

The police however, is investigating the real provocation for the alleged murder.

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According to the police, the owner and five others “abused them with caste slurs”, allegedly kidnapped them and took them to the Radhakrishna Party plot in Karadva village some two kilometres away where they “tied them to the pillar of the party plot’s dome and flogged them with pieces of wood and electric service cables”. Party plots are commercially let out for social and cultural events like weddings.