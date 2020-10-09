Six arrested for ‘power theft’ in Ahmedabad

The official said 500 kilograms of wire used to steal power from the distribution lines were also seized during the raid at Vatva. (Representational)

Six persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing electricity to illegally supply power connection to households in Sadhbhavna Nagar Char Maliya housing complexes in Vatva of Ahmedabad. The accused were arrested after a raid was conducted by police and representatives of Torrent Group on Thursday morning.

According to police, over a hundred personnel of Ahmedabad Police started a raid around 8:30 am on Thursday at various housing blocks of Sadhbhavna Nagar Char Maliya complex of Vatva area after receiving complaints of alleged electricity theft. The raid was conducted after Torrent Group, which supplies power in Ahmedabad city, made a complaint to the police regarding involvement of few persons in electricity theft and illegal sale of electricity.

“The raid started at 8 30 am and ended by 1 pm. We have made six arrests in total and two FIRs have been filed against seven persons in total at Vatva police station,” said HV Sisara, police inspector and in-charge officer, Vatva police station.

The six arrested have been identified as Samir Khan Pathan, Rafiq Shaikh, Sikandar Shaikh, Istiyaq Momin, Shaikh Zahirul and Naseer Qureshi, all residents of Vatva. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (act endangering life), 427 (mischief), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 138 of the Indian Electricity Act (Amended).

“The accused not only tried to bring loss to Torrent group and state government but also endangered the life of persons residing in the housing blocks by illegal supply of electricity (sic),” read a complaint against the accused by the Torrent Group supervisors in the two FIRs.

“This was a mass power theft involving 363 cases in Vatva where 6-7 operators were illegally drawing power from the electricity grid and illegally distributing it for both residential and commercial uses. Usually such operators collect money for the power they illegally sell,” said Jayesh Desai, Executive Director of Torrent Group.

The official said 500 kilograms of wire used to steal power from the distribution lines were also seized during the raid at Vatva.

Power distribution companies usually take help of the local police while conducting raids to counter power thefts. “The teams that raid usually consist of 15-20 people who are mostly technicians. These teams have come under attack in the past and so the help of police was sought,” Desai added.

Power distribution companies have a monitoring system that keeps tab on the amount of power supplied in a particular area during a month.

This supply is tallied with the electricity bills generated and if the gap between the two is more than the average transmission and distribution loss, then the company suspects power theft.

