Sister-in-law of PM Modi passes away

Bhagwatiben, 55, wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi died Wednesday. “She had been suffering from diabetes, hypertension and kidney ailments,” said Prahlad Modi. “She was taken to Ahmedabad Civil hospital Wednesday morning after she suffered a (heart) attack. But she was declared dead.” Her body was taken to their residence in Satellite area, and the funeral was conducted at Thaltej cremation ground on the Sarkhej Gandhinagar highway at 5 pm.

Advertising

When asked if a visit by PM Modi is expected or whether there had been any communication from him, Prahlad said, “I would not like to talk about it at this point of time. This is not an appropriate time to discuss this.”

Prahlad Modi has earlier claimed that he had not been in touch with his elder brother PM Modi for more than a decade. Somabhai Modi is the eldest among six siblings, and is followed by Amrut Modi, Narendra Modi, Prahlad Modi, Pankaj Modi and sister Vasantiben.